IMPACT Knockouts champion Su Yung released a new series of photos on her Twitter along with world champion and husband, Rich Swann. The duo both captured the promotion’s top titles at the recent Bound For Glory pay per view.

Yung also added a statement thanking the loyal IMPACT fans, as well the company photographer for capturing this moment together with Swann. She writes, “once üpon a time. . .4 oür fütüre. 4 oür present. 4 oür history

love &&& so proüd of ü Richie. thank ü to all. we made history present &&& fütüre. . . &&& the story isn’t over yet. thank ü @IMPACTWRESTLING wrestling world &&& @Beezzzzy 4 captüring this moment.”

As a reminder…Yung was a last minute replacement for Kylie Rae in Bound For Glory title match, where she defeated Deonna Purrazzo to begin her second reign as champion.