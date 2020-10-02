Indie wrestling star Suge D (fka Pineapple Pete in AEW) was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to about his time in AEW and why he ended up not signing a contract. Hear what he had to say below.

That’s the wrestling business man. I mean, if I had to give a self-critique, probably could have been in a little bit better shape. At the same time, it’s one of those cases. It’s something I’ve always been battling, always been working with. I feel like by the time everything was over, I definitely whipped myself into better shape, but when you get that opportunity, sometimes, you just want to come in as the full package. But it’s not like I even knew there was a package to sell at the time. I thought it was just come in, make some people look good [and] call it a day. And that’s what it is.

I think the best advice that I can probably give to a lot of people right now is you have to know what it is and what it isn’t. When you walk into these situations, there wasn’t a promise or anything. I walked in as Suge D. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. There’s money to be made. I still get to do what it is that I do. So I walked in and I did it, and then I got this crazy opportunity and then I got a crazy opportunity that lasted for like six months. I think people have this perception that, ‘oh god, He’s bitter, or oh god, he’s doing this or oh god, he feels he should have got this, or he’s got his nose up in the air because he thinks he’s this or he’s that.’ No, I love to wrestle, and occasionally, when I wrestle occasionally, real real real emphasis on occasionally, I like to get paid.