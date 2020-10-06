During his interview with WINCLY, Suge D praised Raw Underground as a concept. Here’s what he had to say:

Underground is a hell of a concept. It’s pretty cool, and the thing that I liked about the last episode of it was it didn’t have the MTV camera cuts. They were actually focusing on things that were happening, and to me, as you know, I’m a fan of Battle Arts [and] I’m a fan of World of Sport, those close combat quarters. I didn’t get to show that off on national TV, but on the indies, I think people will get to see that I do that style, and I do it a lot. The thing about it is, with that kind of style, you want to be close up. You need that long shot to see what’s happening because if you chop stuff up, you miss stuff, and I think that was the first time that they consciously like, OK, let them see how ugly it is. And the fights were cool, and you got wrestlers that know what they’re doing. You got wrestlers that are combat-trained. You got wrestlers that got MMA backgrounds, all sorts of stuff. I think it’s a cool concept. Like I dig it. I had fun.

