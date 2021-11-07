During a recent interview with Fightful pro-wrestling star Sugar Dunkerton (aka Suge D) spoke about WWE’s recent talent cuts, and how an agent in WWE told him that the company doesn’t view itself as a wrestling company, but an entertainment one. Highlights are below.

On WWE trimming the fat and how he was told by an agent that WWE is not a wrestling company but an entertainment company:

WWE is in a very, very unique situation in their rebuild. WWE, now more than ever, handles itself like a corporation corporation. We knew that, but especially behind the scenes, when we looked at how they’re trimming the fat, how they’re trying to get the dollar amount to look a certain way when they do investor calls, all this and all that. Here’s the biggest thing that I’m noticing right now, and a lot of it is in relation to NXT. I think that they’re in a position now where it’s like, ‘Okay, we got all this money coming in, we have these things going on.’ — I remember going to do extra work for them one day, and now more than ever, one of the things that one of the agents said makes more sense to me looking at this era WWE right now; ‘We are not a wrestling company. We just happen to be an entertainment company that has a ring in the center of it.’

Says WWE is more like a movie studio now:

So the way that they’re looking at it, it’s almost like okay, if that’s the case, and these rumors are true, this franchise that we got over here with Bray, too much of a headache, we got a machine, we know what works. We’ve made money off of people before, we will make it with somebody else. It’s almost like a movie studio now. It’s like, okay, if an actor is getting tough to deal with and we had a lot of money off of this franchise, screw it, we’ll recast the actor or we’ll come up with something new.

On WWE focusing now on homegrown talent: