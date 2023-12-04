Sukeban reveals details about its second event.

The newly formed Joshi-promotion will be holding an event in Miami, Florida on December 6th. Today, they issued a press release announcing that the event will stream live on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel, as well as on TikTok. Full details can be found below.

Sukeban Announces Streaming Details for Miami Event on December 6

Sukeban Miami to stream live on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel

The event, which takes place in conjunction with Art Basel, will also stream live on TikTok

Miami, FL (December 4, 2023) – Sukeban, a Japanese female wrestling league, today announced details to view Sukeban Miami, which takes place on December 6 at 10pm ET. The event will livestream free on Twitch on the CEO Gaming channel. Sukeban Miami takes place in conjunction with Art Basel at Lot 11 Skatepark in Downtown Miami. The event will also stream live on Sukeban’s TikTok channel, @sukeban_world.

Limited tickets remain for the live event, which can be purchased exclusively via Dice at sukeban.com/miami. Doors open at 9pm ET for Sukeban Miami, which also includes the Sukeban Street Fair.

Featuring Sukeban Miami on its Twitch channel represents CEO Gaming’s latest foray into wrestling, having previously partnered with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for CEO x NJPW: When Worlds Collide in 2018, and All Elite Wrestling for AEW Fyter Fest in 2019.

Sukeban Miami will see the anticipated return to the United States of global star Sareee, as well as the crowning of the first ever Sukeban World Champion when Ichigo Sayaka takes on Commander Nakajima in the main event. The full card for the event includes:

Sukeban World Championship Match

Ichigo Sayaka vs. Commander Nakajima

The leaders of the Harajuku Stars and the Dangerous Liaisons battle to crown the first ever Sukeban World Champion, a prestigious honor represented by the championship belt created by industrial designer Marc Newson.

Special Attraction Four Way Match

Sareee vs. Countess Saori vs. Atomic Banshee vs. Babyface

Sareee returns to the United States, debuting for Sukeban in a grudge match pitting competitors from each of the company’s four stables – Cherry Bomb Girls, Dangerous Liaisons, Vandals, and Harajuku Stars.

Tag Team Grudge Match

Maya Mamushi, Saki Bimi vs. Queen Takase, KONAMI

Tensions rose to a boiling point at the Sukeban World Premiere when KONAMI joined forces with the Queen of Hearts in the Dangerous Liaisons, then brawled with the Harajuku Stars’ Maya Mamushi and Saki Bimi throughout the evening.

Special Challenge Match

Crush Yuu vs. Lady Antoinette

A special singles match features the equally likeable and feared Crush Yuu of the Cherry Bomb Girls against the unpredictable and dastardly Lady Antoinette of the Dangerous Liaisons. Can Crush Yuu prevail, or will it be off with her head?

Trios Grudge Match

Midnight Player, Bingo, Otaku-chan vs. Supersonic, Riko Blondie, Stray Cat

The Cherry Bomb Girls overcame the Vandals at the Sukeban World Premiere, but Midnight Players’ generous offer to Stray Cat of initiation into the stable was rebuked. Stray Cat remains a stray, but when a common enemy emerges, can she coexist with the enemy of her enemy?

Sukeban Miami follows the Sukeban World Premiere in New York City in September, which sold out in just two hours and introduced an authentic joshi pro-wrestling experience for the first time ever outside of Japan.

For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.