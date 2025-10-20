Danielle Moinet, formerly known to WWE fans as Summer Rae, recently spoke with talkSPORT for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star admitted she gets the itch to return to WWE all of the time. She also spoke about her joining the Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) promotion as an interviewer.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On being on the same helicopter with Fandango and The Shield on an April 2013 episode of WWE Raw: “So Fandango and I were very successful over here in England. I don’t know if it was the dress, the outfit, the look, the music, the fans would just sing it when we came over here, but it was pretty crazy. There was one point where we had a live event in Cardiff, and we were doing Monday Night Raw at the O2, and WWE put us in a helicopter with The Shield, and The Shield got out of the helicopter, then me and Fandango got out of the helicopter, and it really was top tier times for us back then. I remember my debut was at the O2 Center- the O2 Arena with Chris Jericho, and I debut with Fandango. Jericho pulled me away and the O2 just went absolutely nuts.”

On how she gets the itch to return to WWE all the time: “Oh my gosh. So I was with WWE for six years, which is a good solid run, and I’ve been gone a little bit, went back three years ago for the Royal Rumble. They did not have an all women’s Royal Rumble when I was growing up and it was my dream. It was everything I wanted to do. We were on the road, gosh, a good 300 days a year. It’s completely nonstop, but when it’s what you’ve wanted to do, it doesn’t feel like work. I’m still very good friends with a lot of the girls and a lot of the guys in WWE and I still watch it avidly. I’m such a big fan, and it’s just a part of me. It always will be. I get the itch to go back all the time.”

On how she feels Tyson Fury could crossover into Bare Knuckle Boxing, where she is currently an interviewer: “We get a lot of, UFC guys. We get a lot of MMA guys that are sick of going to the floor, that just want to stand and box. We get a lot of boxers that come to Bare Knuckle and BKB specifically because they say, I’m just sick of it being political. I just want to fight, and what’s fair, and I think the thing that I love about BKB is our matchmaker Mel, our bosses, our CEO, COO, that they do try to take the politics out of it, and they do see, what are the fair matchups? Who’s earned it? Who has knocked off a certain amount of people? That’s what I’m hearing from a lot of boxers that do come over to Bare Knuckle and come over to us, and then also the crowds. They love the crowds. They love the Trigon. It’s so different. So, yeah, like, why not? I could see some of those guys coming over, whether they do well or not. I’m not sure. I worked for Tyson Fury once, three years ago in Cardiff at a wrestling convention and he was absolutely lovely. His wife, Paris, his kids were running around and he was captivating. Like he definitely is a character and when you turn on the screen, he commands attention just from being himself. Like he’s not acting. They say in wrestling with WWE, some of the most successful characters are you not acting as an extension of yourself, and you see that with him and some of the other guys that are very big names with Conor. So why not? Let’s see.”

