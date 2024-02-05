Summer Rae is not happy with the creative direction for WWE WrestleMania 40.

The former company star released a series of tweets online criticizing The Rock taking the spot of Cody Rhodes, a decision that has been met with some backlash from the WWE Universe. Rae states that while Roman and The Rock is a “big money” match, it throws away two years worth of storytelling.

I’m not gonna lie, I don’t like it. I want it at Wrestlemania. So maybe I’m not seeing the ‘bigger picture’ here but I want that f’ing match at Mania. That’s all. The end. If this whole plan turns out better and blows our minds then I retract this tweet…Imagine handing over your Wrestlemania match that you beat 29 other ppl for…AFTER a two year build. I’m all for twists & turns but make it make sense! Gosh I hope we are ALL wrong. I hope it all makes sense next Fri in a Rock Roman promo, that is if either of them show up to tv.

Rae later comments on the reports that all these plans got changed due to CM Punk going down with an injury.

And if it was bc Punk got hurt & this is a change of plans it doesn’t take away from the fact that we all want THAT match, THE match at mania. The only match….Cody v Roman. I don’t want it on another ppv. I only want it there. It DESERVES that. And I don’t want it in 2025.

Cody v Seth is gonna bring the house down. I pop huge every single time I hear The Rocks music. So sick. Ticket sales yes. Roman is it. 100%. But I want that match. And that wasn’t going to be given to us this year. Therein lies the issue. See y’all in Philly.

