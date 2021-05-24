During her appearance on the TWC Show, Summer Rae spoke on her positive relationship with Vince McMahon. Here’s what she had to say:

Oh, Vince loved me. I love it, I would walk my butt straight into Vince’s office all the time. Vince did not scare me at all. Mind you, you have to be respectful. I would never just walk in there. I would knock and then wait for hours and hours, but if I ever was having an issue or when I was thinking of leaving, I went and talked to him.

