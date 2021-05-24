During her appearance on TWC Show, Summer Rae spoke on whether she’d consider a return to the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

No one’s ever told me you can’t do it again. but I know personally I could never go over and over again. Could I like to do the Royal Rumble and have a little storyline? Maybe, but I would need treatment. Like I need treatment now. My migraines got so bad…..I love WWE. I haven’t gone to other promotions because I also know how that is with WWE and I definitely feel like my loyalty is with them. They gave me such a big part of life. Hopefully, one day I’ll have a husband and a baby, but if I don’t have a man but I do have a baby, because I adopt, I would want them to see me and that was such a big part of my life as Summer Rae. I get called Summer on the street and I like to turn around. So, I love wrestling. I would for sure be OK with going back.

Credit: TWC Show. H/T 411Mania.