Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including how much she misses performing for fans. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she misses performing, then details the moments that she remembers from wrestling:

I miss performing in general. I miss telling stories. That’s such a Dusty Rhodes thing to say. Getting, especially the women, getting a girl over and getting people over is so important. A lot of wrestlers, we love the moves and the wrestling, that’s really important once someone is over or once there is a storyline. I look at my career and I think a lot of people probably say, ‘You didn’t have those amazing matches or those moments,’ but I was in storylines where I feel like there was nothing better than having the crowd in my hands and having them like putty and being able to control grown men and women in their 40s and 50s and make them mad or happy. That’s what I miss. Through that, the byproduct would be having matches and taking bumps, and I miss that as well.

Says she got in the ring recently:

I got in the ring last week to see what that was like. I miss the acting part. So many fans are so passionate and they can really hate you. If you have T n A, it’s hard for them to hate you. If you’re a girl and you really have heat, it’s amazing. I remember watching AJ and she was so good. She didn’t have matches for really two years with the boys, just being an amazing character and there was a lot I wanted to do in WWE that I didn’t get to do from that standpoint and there’s a lot of things I’ve done since WWE to better my craft. I miss it a lot, of course.

