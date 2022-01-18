Summer Rae made an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Rae was asked why she left WWE. She worked for the company from 2011 to 2017 where she served as a wrestler and manager including a pairing with Fandango.

“I had a bone spur in the vertebrae in my neck, C4. I have thoracic outlet syndrome. I think you can live with bone spurs. Thoracic outlet syndrome is horrible. A lot of major league pitchers have it. What they wanted to do was remove my first rib. Your first rib is technically your trap. In order to remove your first rib, I mean, fans come up to me and say they have the rib removed, and their scar is big.

You can’t get physical therapy for two months. Just to learn how to sit up in bed, when you’re missing a rib, it’s crazy. So the rib is constantly putting pressure on my nerves. I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m not doing that.’ I’m going to just always have physical therapy and a chiropractor.’ It was bad when I was first learning how to work out with it, but I’ve kind of learned to work around it.”