Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was trending on Twitter after her surprise appearance on last night’s WWE SmackDown.

Rae was shown in the front row during the rematch between Natalya and Aliyah, which saw Aliyah get a win for the second week in a row. Rae was trending on social media for how she was introduced on commentary as a WWE Legend.

The former Total Divas star actually received a pop from the crowd as she was introduced from Nashville, where WWE was at. The “WWE Legend” line led to some criticism on Twitter, with many fans pointing to how Rae was more known for Total Divas than anything she did in her singles career.

Rae tweeted a post-show video and said, “I’m seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a Legend tonight. I don’t make the rules, y’all. They said what they said,” she commented.

Rae had a brief staredown with Natalya during the appearance. They will both compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month.

As seen below, WWE also released a post-show video of Rae taking another shot at Natalya, while also putting over some of the younger talents such as Xia Li, Aliyah and Shotzi.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.