Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where she answered a ton of questions related to her career in the pro-wrestling industry.

Rae revealed during the signing that former Divas Champion AJ Mendez (Lee) has requested to work with her during their time together in WWE, a request that was ultimately denied from the higher-ups. Highlights can be found below.

Says that AJ did ask to work with her in WWE but was denied:

AJ did ask to work me multiple times and they didn’t give it to her. AJ was kind of working the same people over and over, and we had one match on “Superstars” or something. Because I was so tall, I could base her for a lot of her lucha and high flying stuff.

How she wasn’t given a shot:

She just really liked working with me, and she didn’t think I had a shot, like I wasn’t given a shot. She asked Vince and she asked a lot of people, and they just said ‘No.’

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)