WWE revealed on last night’s SmackDown a number of competitors for this year’s women’s Royal Rumble matchup, which included Summer Rae, The Bella twins, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, current IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James.

Rae has since taken to her Instagram stories to comment on the news, and revealing that her appearance in the match was originally going to be a surprise.

“Okay, so obviously I can’t sleep. I’ve been on Twitter and I am so overwhelmed by the amazing response on Twitter by you guys. Oh my gosh, like, we weren’t even supposed to announce that I was going to be in the Rumble, it was going to be a surprise and then, I found out a couple of hours ago. So I was really nervous to look on Twitter, because people are mean, like, people just be mean on Twitter and the response — everyone was so nice.”

She later her friends and colleagues for giving her such a warm welcome back.

“You guys have me in my feels. Everyone’s so hyped. I don’t know, I’ve just been gone so long that I didn’t know what the response would be like, I didn’t know if it’d be positive or negative and it’s just so good. Thank you so much. All my friends are being so supportive and just the fans like, WrestleTwitter’s just insane, and I’m just so excited, and now I’m happy that I don’t have to keep this a surprise until the end of the month.”

