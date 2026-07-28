Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae misses WWE every day.

However she enjoys being off the road.

Danielle Moinet, formerly known as Summer Rae, recently spoke with Gunman Boxing for an interview, during which she spoke about missing WWE, her transition to Bare Knuckle Boxing and messages she sent to Cathy Kelley and Renee Paquette.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how she misses WWE ‘every day’ but does enjoy being off the road: “Every day. I mean, yeah. It’s something that never dies. I was a fan before, and I went after them. I scouted them. I said, ‘please let me become a part of WWE.’ So I watch it every day, but also I like having a social life. I like going to Italy after this. I like not being on the road 300 days. So you have to just remember… the grinds and I did it for six years, was very blessed with my career and now I can be a part of something else that’s new and that I don’t have to work as much as 300 days.”

On making the jump from WWE to Bare Knuckle Boxing broadcasting and how she has messaged WWE interviewers to tell them they had the right idea working backstage rather than in the ring: “I stopped about eight years ago. I went to the Royal Rumble four years ago. So I like my little stints, jump in, dip my toe, get out. But yeah, this has been something that’s invigorated the combat sports side of me, and I think my followers are enjoying watching it, and I wish I always had the microphone in my hand with WWE. I wouldn’t have such a bad, hurt body. So I’ve messaged like, Cathy Kelley and Renee Young [Renee Paquette], and I said, ‘oh, you had the right idea, having the microphone in your hand.’ So yeah, you never know. I would love to eventually work with them again. So we will see, but for right now, I’m very blessed to be working for BKB.”