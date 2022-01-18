Summer Rae made an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Rae talked about returning for the Women’s Royal Rumble match and how she thinks people won’t recognize her because she has red hair now.

“People don’t recognize me now. When they called me about Rumble, they said, ‘Would you be interested? Would you even consider it?’ The second thing I said was, ‘I’m read headed now.’ I think I look extremely different. Some people don’t even recognize me on socials.”

“I texted Eva Marie two days before I did it because I was using her hair dresser. I had my hair for like 34 years with the same cut, color, everything. My mom did my hair for years, and she said, ‘There’s no way I’m dying you a different color. You’ll hate it and kill me.’ So, I texted Eva. I said, ‘I’m thinking about doing this’, because when I first did it, it was dark red, like purple red. When I told Eva, she said, ‘You’re going to freak out, and then like two days later, you’re really going to like it.’ The blonde comes through.”