Another qualifier for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match is now official for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During Friday night’s SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill both secured their spots in the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam. Cargill advanced after Charlotte Flair interfered in her qualifier against Nia Jax, costing Jax the match.

Following the loss, Jax confronted acting SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce, demanding another opportunity to qualify for the SummerSlam bout.

Pearce granted the request, announcing that Jax will face Flair in a qualifier on next week’s SmackDown, with the winner earning a place in the SummerSlam Ladder Match.

As of now, Jax vs. Flair is the only match officially announced for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

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