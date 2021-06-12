WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on last night’s 205 Live. Singh states that he was able to continue to the end before thanking WWE legend Scotty 2 Hotty for being by his side at the ER.

Singh writes, “Unfortunately, I dislocated my right shoulder mid match @WWE205Live this week. My pride, my heart & passion didn’t let me quit. I immediately thought of my son & continued to gut it out to finish the match. I gave it my all. Down but never out. Much love to @TheScotty2Hotty for being a great brother and being by my side at ER.”

Much love to @TheScotty2Hotty for being a great brother and being by my side at ER. pic.twitter.com/gTfcT1Htts — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 12, 2021

Despite his best efforts Singh would lose to Waller.