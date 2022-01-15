WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch allegedly threatened to kill her partner with a pair of scissors earlier this week.

As noted, Sunny was arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey on Thursday and booked into the Monmouth County Jail at around 11am, charged with two counts of illegally possessing a weapon, and one charge of making terroristic threats.

In an update, it’s now been revealed that Sytch was arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors, according to police records obtained by TMZ Sports.

New documents reveal police in New Jersey allege that Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man that could have turned fatal. It wasn’t clear how the incident began, but police say Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air towards the victim” and then threatened to kill him.

A police officer reportedly witnessed the incident, and said Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” at the time.

The victim suffered no injuries in the incident.

New Jersey does not have levels of misdemeanors and felonies on state charges, they have degrees instead. Sytch’s weapons charges are classified as third degree, while the terroristic threats charge is fourth degree. If convicted, the weapons charges each carry a possible sentence of 3-5 years in prison, while the terroristic threats charge carries a possible sentence of 1 year in prison.

Sytch has been locked up over various legal troubles in multiple states since 2012, and once vowed to stay clean following a stint in rehab. The pro wrestling veteran was released from prison in June 2021 after a lengthy incarceration, and revealed later that summer that she was done with probation in Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Sunny was active on social media this past Monday, noting that she was “going through some shit” after flying back home from an undisclosed location. Her Twitter account linked to her OnlyFans account, where she appears to be active the most these days.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office website indicates that Sytch is still incarcerated with no bond amount listed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.

