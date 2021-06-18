WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch says he’s happy to be free from incarceration, and is ready to begin the next chapter of her life.

We noted back on June 9 that Sunny had been released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey, due to a court order, after being locked up since July 2020. She has dealt with several legal issues in multiple states since 2012, but was arrested in July of last year on charges of Eluding Police Officer, Contempt/Violate Domestic Violence Restraining Order, Operating Motor Vehicle During Second License Suspension, and Contempt/Violate Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

In an update, The Original Diva has released a statement to WrestleZone’s Dominic DeAngelo, where she looks back on her most recent incarceration, and how she’s now focused on the future. Sunny says she is healthy and happy, and is currently caring for her mother. She also said she will decide on her professional future after the summer. You can read Sunny’s full statement below:

To my fans and the pro wrestling community: I am happy to be finished with my sentence and I am anxious to start the next chapter of my life. I am healthy and happy and feel great. The incident which led to this last incarceration stemmed from some major misunderstandings. However I accept responsibility and have used this time to make a better me and put my past mistakes behind me. I have now served my sentence for the PA and NJ issues and will focus on the future. I am focused at present on caring for my mother who is in a nursing home and spending time with her. I will take a couple months this summer and decide what my next steps are professionally and make decisions about where I’d like to live and work. I want to thank my sister Lori and my mom for their wonderful support. I want to thank my fans and friends who have always supported me no matter what. James, for getting me through these last four months. I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you all. And I would like to thank my legal team of David Sebelin in PA, John Flynn in NJ and of course Stephen P New, my attorney and friend. God gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors, and I will bounce back better than ever before. I am the Taminator. I’ll be back. Peace, Love and Sunshine, Tamara

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.