TKO issued the following:

TKO AND SUPERFILE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP ACROSS UFC AND WWE

SuperFile Named Official Secure File Sharing Partner of UFC and WWE

SuperFile Also Joins as Official Partner of UFC® FREEDOM 250 at the White House

Jun. 9, 2026 – TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) and SuperFile, an American technology company building the future of digital ownership through trust, control, and simplicity, today announced a global partnership that makes SuperFile the inaugural Official Secure File Sharing Partner of UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment.

SuperFile will also join as an Official Partner of UFC® FREEDOM 250, presented by Crypto.com and RAM, the historic event taking place on the grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The event commemorates the 250th birthday of the United States in a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.

“Brands that earn a place inside UFC and WWE understand that these platforms deliver more than reach — they deliver relevance at the highest level of sports and entertainment,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, Head of U.S. Global Partnerships at TKO. “SuperFile is redefining how organizations protect, control, and share their digital content, and they are entering the conversation at exactly the right moment. From UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, to Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return during International Fight Week, to WrestleMania, SuperFile is using some of the world’s most-watched sports and entertainment events to make a powerful statement about the future of digital ownership.”

Shane Valdez, Founder & CEO of SuperFile, explained why this is the right partnership at the right time: “When you build a company, there are certain moments you never forget. This will be one of them. As an American technology company, standing on the grounds of the White House during the celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary is something that’s hard to put into words. It’s one of those rare moments where you pause, look around, and appreciate just how far a dream can travel. What makes it even more meaningful is who we’re standing alongside.

“UFC and WWE aren’t just global brands. They’ve become part of American culture. For decades, they’ve brought people together through unforgettable moments, incredible talent, and a relentless commitment to being the very best at what they do.

“That’s what drew us to TKO. From our earliest conversations, it was clear we shared a similar mindset. We both believe the future belongs to people willing to challenge convention, take risks, and build things others think are impossible.

“At SuperFile, that’s how we’ve approached innovation from day one. Not by asking how to improve what’s already been done, but by asking what should exist next. That’s why this partnership means so much to us. It’s not simply about visibility. It’s about aligning with organizations that share a belief in pushing boundaries and building for the future.

“To begin that journey at the White House, during such a historic moment for our country, makes it even more special. We’re incredibly proud to represent American innovation on this stage, and even more excited about what we’ll build together in the years ahead.”

As an Official Partner of UFC FREEDOM 250, a one-of-a-kind moment in sports history, SuperFile will have a major presence throughout the event, including branding inside the world-famous Octagon® and broadcast integrations that will provide SuperFile with exposure to UFC’s global audience across an estimated 1 billion households in 210 countries and territories.

Among its on-air features, SuperFile will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Super Replay, a custom feature highlighting some of the most memorable moments from the night, as well as Keys to Victory, a broadcast feature highlighting the tactics and strategies that will be critical for an athlete to secure a win.

Following the live telecast, SuperFile will serve as the Presenting Partner for the one-hour UFC FREEDOM 250 SuperFile Post-Show, in which UFC analysts and athletes look back on the event’s defining moments.

Beyond UFC FREEDOM 250, SuperFile will continue to activate across UFC Numbered Events and Fight Nights and will serve as Presenting Partner of UFC 329: MCGREGOR vs. HOLLOWAY 2. The event, which takes place Saturday, July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and headlines UFC International Fight Week, features a thrilling main event that will see former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor collide with former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making.

As the Official Secure File Sharing Partner of WWE, SuperFile will maintain a significant presence across various Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania43, Money in The Bank, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, highlighted by side ring mat placements, presenting partner designations and custom social and digital content.