A familiar face to WWE fans will be turning up in the new “Superman” movie.

John Cena makes a cameo as his DC Universe character, Peacemaker, in the upcoming Superman movie, which hits theaters on July 11.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion appears briefly in the film as a talking head during a news broadcast segment, weighing in on Superman following a major plot development. He does not take part in any action or fight scenes.

What is significant about the way the cameo by Cena is handled is that it directly helps set the stage for season two of Peacemaker, which is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2025, via HBO MAX.