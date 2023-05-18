Wrestling Headlines is sad to report that WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar’ Billy Graham has passed away. He was 79.

The news was broken on Twitter by Ric Flair. The Nature Boy writes, “The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!”

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

As reported yesterday, Graham was on life support due to a number of lingering health issues. He underwent emergency surgery on May 10 due to an infection in his left hip. The former WWE champion went completely deaf due to the infection, while also dealing with kidney issues, heart and lung concerns, sores from being in bed for months, and depression, according to his wife.

Graham is widely considered one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. Aside from his time in WWE (WWWF/WWF at the time) he competed for the NWA and the now defunct AWA. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 and was a one-time WWE (WWWF) champion.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolensces to family, friends, and loved ones of the departed. Rest in peace Mr. Graham.