Superstar Billy Graham’s funeral details have been released.

The former WWWF Champion’s public funeral has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 1st, at 12 PM local time in Chandler, Arizona at the Full Life Church (532 West Ray Road). The wrestler, who passed away last week at the age of 78, will be remembered by family, friends, and fans in attendance.

For those who are unable to attend the service in person, the funeral will be streamed live on the church’s official website at https://fulllifechurchaz.org/livestream, allowing people from all over the world to pay their respects and honor Coleman’s legacy.

Graham was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling during the 1970s, known for his charismatic personality, colorful attire, and innovative wrestling moves. He was the first wrestler to capitalize on his physique and bodybuilder background, paving the way for future stars such as Hulk Hogan.

His impact on the wrestling industry and the lives of people he touched will be remembered as his funeral is being held. WWE, AEW, and a number of stars around the world paid tribute to Graham shortly after his passing. You can read what they had to say by clicking here.