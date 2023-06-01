A public funeral service will be held for WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham tomorrow.

The service will be held on Thursday in Chandler, Arizona at the Full Life Church on 532 West Ray Road at 12pm local time. A livestream will be available via the church website.

You can click here for Graham’s obituary. The former WWE Champion passed away on May 17 at the age of 79 following a hospitalization for health issues, including sepsis and multiple organ failure. Graham was removed from life support after being placed on life support earlier that week.

