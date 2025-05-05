The reactions from talent included in last week’s mass WWE releases continue to speak out.

Dani Palmer surfaced on social media on Monday with a clip of what turned out to be her last match with the company, along with an additional statement regarding her WWE departure.

“The match I tore my knee in…my last match,” Palmer wrote. “I’m so glad I finished it.”

Palmer continued, “I had A BLAST every time I stepped in that ring. I created this fun pin sequence and it’s up for grabs now. [WWE referee] Jeremy Marcus and Kali Armstrong you guys are the best and It makes me smile so big that I was in there for the last time with you guys.”