A recently released WWE Superstar is hanging up his tights and boots.

For good.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Luca Crusifino, who was included in the latest round of mass WWE releases, surfaced via social media to issue a statement announcing his retirement from pro wrestling.

He wrote the following:

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life. “Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for every cheer, every boo, every moment of support. You made this journey unforgettable. “I am forever grateful for the friendships that I made along the way. From talent, to coaches, to the creative team, to every single person I came in contact with at the performance center … thank you! Thank you for pushing me, believing in me, and sharing the ring with me. I’ve learned more than I can ever put into words and met some of the greatest people that will be friends for life. “As of today, I’m officially stepping away and retiring from professional wrestling. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s the right one for me. “This isn’t goodbye, just the end of one incredible chapter. “Again, I can not say this enough … Thank you! What an amazing last 4 years and don’t worry about me … “I’ll figure it out “And, no, i’m not joining onlyfans”