Following on from a very concerning and scary head injury sustained by Raquel Rodriguez in December 15th’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the 34 year old Texan native has reportedly received very good news indeed recently as she has been quickly cleared for action following the standard medical and safety tests after the knock that she took.

The incident in question happened during the Women’s World Championship clash between Rodriguez and Stephanie Vaquer and ultimately ended as a no contest following on from interference from Nikki Bella who was making her own return. During the action packed chaotic brawl, Bella inadvertently threw Rodriguez into the steel ring steps and she made contact head first with the collision and impact leaving a very noticeable and visible ‘goose egg’ on her forehead, which she subsequently proudly showed off during a post show video on relevant social media channels.

“My head is throbbing. But Nikki Bella is going to pay for this.”

That obviously was not the end of the story though and those fans who dabble with missouri online casinos will be patiently waiting for the next instalment as Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that although Rodriguez had been rightly placed into the concussion protocol following the clash as a precautionary measure for her own health and wellbeing, that she had now been cleared by the specialists which came as good news for everyone.

“Raquel Rodriguez was being checked out after Nikki Bella threw her head into the steps on Raw, but she’s been cleared.”

The ramifications of potential concussions and the damage that they can cause has been well documented in United States sports, particularly in the National Football League and the steps that they have taken to reduce head injuries in the game, so it is good to see that the WWE were on the ball here in making sure that everything was okay.

Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez also commented on the episode.

“Raquel hit those steps hard, and she had this giant freakin’ goose egg on her head. Yeah, concussion protocol, which does not mean, by the way, that she has a concussion. Any time you get any sort of head injury, and you get the goose egg, they put you in concussion protocol just to make sure you’re okay.”

Despite the clear scare that it was and the fact that it could have led to some significant time out of the ring had she needed a full recovery and rehabilitation period here, it is looking likely that the member of The Judgment Day stable will in fact not miss any significant time in the ring and will be back in action as currently scheduled.

Of course, the whole episode has already sparked an additional line of thinking with her vowing revenge on WWE Hall of Famer Bella as she cost her a shot at the title and left her with injury, and we will have to see how that plays out and wraps itself up in the months and battles to come.

