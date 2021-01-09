The official Instagram account for WWE India has announced the first ever “Superstar Spectacle,” an exclusive event featuring some of the company’s top stars from India including former WWE champion Jinder Mahal.
Heel By Nature later released an advertisement for the event, which reveals that it will air on January 26th. Check out WWE India’s announcement and the advertisement below.
It appears the new WWE India project is titled "WWE Superstar Spectacle" airing on 1/26. pic.twitter.com/TYP2m0bTbA
