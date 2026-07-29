Supreme Wrestling will present “Headlocks for Henry,” a special benefit event supporting 18-month-old Henry Emily and his family, on Friday, August 14, 2026, at the Jackson Live & Event Center in Seymour, Indiana.

Henry, the son of Samantha and Andrew Emily, is battling Grade 3 Type A metastatic ependymoma. According to The Tribune, Henry was diagnosed following an emergency room visit in May.

Event organizer Mortimer Blankenship, who works with Henry’s mother at JCBank in Seymour, provided Wrestling Headlines with more information about Henry and his family.

Henry Emily is the 18 month old son of Samantha and Andrew Emily. Sam is a coworker of mine at JCBank in Seymour Indiana.

The event will feature AIWF World Champion Eric Draven, Elijah Eros, Supreme Champion Luther Stone, Seymour’s own Johnny Justice, Mortimer Blankenship, Cherry Valentine and Teagan Thorne.

Doors will open at 6:00, with musician Zach Thompson scheduled to perform beginning at 6:30. The wrestling portion of the event will begin at 19:30. A silent auction will also be held.

Advance tickets are available for $10 by contacting Blankenship through Facebook. Tickets will cost $15 at the door. The Jackson Live & Event Center is located at 981 C Avenue E in Seymour.

Blankenship confirmed that all profits from the wrestling event and silent auction will be given to Henry’s family.

100% of the profit from the show/silent auction is going to the family.

Local supporters can donate at any JCBank location by telling the teller they would like to contribute to Henry Emily. Those outside the area can contact Blankenship through the official “Headlocks for Henry” Facebook event page to arrange a contribution.

If people local want to donate to the family they can go to a JCBank and tell the teller that they want to donate to Henry Emily. If they aren’t local, they can send money to me and I will happily add it to the profits of the show.

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