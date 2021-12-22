It looks like there will be a surprise and multiple announcements during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and hyped the show, promising one of the biggest cards of the year, great in-ring action, huge announcements and a surprise.

“It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is TONIGHT on @TNTdrama! Tonight’s our annual Holiday Bash, one of the biggest cards of the year + in addition to great wrestling tonight, there are HUGE announcements + expect a surprise TONIGHT Live on TNT!,” Khan wrote.

Khan previously confirmed that tonight’s show will feature feature the reveal of more details on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments, but there’s no word on what the other announcements may be related to.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with Khan’s tweet:

* More details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments

* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Adam Cole gives The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

* CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

