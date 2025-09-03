#DIY made their surprise return to NXT on Tuesday night to confront Trick Williams after his bold claim of being the greatest NXT Superstar of all time. Williams was in the middle of a promo declaring himself the hottest and most accomplished name in the brand’s history when Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa interrupted.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions reminded Williams of the legacies built before him, with Gargano noting that while Williams’ resume speaks for itself, it’s far too soon to crown him as the all-time greatest. Gargano name-dropped stars like Finn Balor, Bayley, the Undisputed Era, and Bobby Roode, before Ciampa added that #DIY themselves were two men who defined an era, carried the Black and Gold brand on their backs, and paved the way for Williams’ rise.

Williams wasn’t backing down, firing back that he’s left their accomplishments in the past and still stands as NXT’s greatest. Tensions boiled over when Ciampa shoved Williams, setting up Gargano’s superkick, followed by DIY hitting stereo kicks to leave Williams laid out in the ring.

DIY! DIY! DIY! Trick Williams might think he’s the greatest NXT Superstar of all time, but Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have something to say about that! pic.twitter.com/mMfBs0S1Kh — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2025

🔥 😮‍💨 🔥 😮‍💨 On the 10-Year Anniversary of their NXT Debut, #DIY came out to drop some knowledge on Trick Williams!! pic.twitter.com/bNuKdImmva — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2025

Josh Briggs fooled the NXT crowd on Tuesday night.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Je’Von Evans delivered an emotional promo, apologizing to the fans for coming up short against Oba Femi at WWE NXT: Heatwave.

Suddenly, a motorcycle was shown arriving at the Performance Center. As the engine revved, the iconic gong of The Undertaker echoed through the arena, sending the crowd into a frenzy. But instead of The Deadman, it was Josh Briggs who emerged — dressed in full biker gear.

Briggs mocked Evans, saying the problem with his generation is that they sit back and wait while others pass them by. He told Evans he would never be good enough. When Evans tried to fight back, Briggs was ready, cutting him off and brutally attacking him.

To cap it off, Briggs told Evans he needed to learn when to fight and when to stay down—before planting him with a vicious chokeslam onto an open chair.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Flag Match: Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Elimination Match: Fatal Influence vs. The Culling vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

* Speed Tournament Match: Faby Apache vs. Lainey Reid

* Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Candice LeRae advanced in the WWE Speed Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Tournament after defeating Xia Brookside in the opening round. LeRae secured the win with a springboard moonsault to punch her ticket to the semifinals.

The tournament winner will go on to challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Speed Championship at WWE NXT: No Mercy. LeRae’s next opponent will be determined when Faby Apache takes on Lainey Reid on next week’s episode of NXT.

As announced at NXT Heatwave, the WWE Speed Championships will now be defended regularly on NXT programming.

What a finish! 😮‍💨@CandiceLeRae moves on the in the Women’s Speed Championship Tournament!! pic.twitter.com/9RSIoRF9C8 — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Hank & Tank (Hank Ledger & Tank Walker) looked finished against DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars) until they invoked the name of Joe Hendry.

Hendry made his presence felt, creating just enough of a distraction to help Hank & Tank secure the win.

The duo had been teaming with NXT World Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints, but tensions boiled over as Oba and his challenger at NXT No Mercy broke down into a brawl during the match.

While Hendry celebrated alongside Hank & Tank, the fight between Oba and Saints raged on backstage.

This came after Hendry’s strange run-in with DarkState on the August 19th episode of NXT, where he appeared out of a cabinet and was warned to stay out of their path—or risk being left behind.

HE SAID HIS NAME!!! JOE HENDRY IS THE SECRET WEAPON!!! pic.twitter.com/iCj5pJ6aAU — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2025

According to a report from Programming Insider, the August 29th episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 1,147,000 viewers on the USA Network, a drop from the 1,258,000 who tuned in on August 22.

This marks the lowest audience ever for a non-preempted episode of SmackDown.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the show delivered a 0.28 rating, down from the previous week’s 0.35. Despite the decline, WWE SmackDown ranked second on cable for the night, trailing only ESPN’s college football coverage.