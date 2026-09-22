Roxanne Perez and Penta are officially headed to New Orleans.

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in San Antonio featured two more qualifying matches for the 2026 Money in the Bank ladder matches.

On the women’s side, Perez squared off against IYO SKY and La Catalina in a Triple Threat qualifier. SKY appeared to be closing in on the victory after taking out both opponents with a double missile dropkick.

SKY followed up by connecting with her signature moonsault on Catalina, while Perez managed to move out of harm’s way at the last second. Perez then capitalized, hitting SKY with Pop Rox and scoring the pinfall to secure her place in the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

Later in the show, Perez confronted former NXT Champion Lola Vice, who was officially introduced as the newest member of the Raw women’s roster. Vice qualified for Money in the Bank during her Raw debut last week.

Perez joins Vice, Jacy Jayne and Sol Ruca as the four women who have qualified thus far.

The men’s field also added another name during the Raw main event.

Solo Sikoa was originally scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat qualifier, but an attack by The 946 left Sikoa unable to compete. Penta ultimately took the vacant spot in the match and went on to pick up the victory, punching his ticket to New Orleans.

Penta joins Trick Williams, Bron Breakker and Je’Von Evans in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place on October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.