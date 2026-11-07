A shocking championship change took place during WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, defeating Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

The surprise cash-in came just moments after Green defeated Liv Morgan in a Champion vs. Champion match to capture the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Following that victory, Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring to present Green with the Crown Jewel Championship belt and commemorative ring.

Green then delivered an emotional speech about her 13-year journey in professional wrestling, reflecting on the years she spent feeling overlooked and serving as a stepping stone for other competitors.

Before Green could finish celebrating, Morgan attacked her from behind.

That brought out Stratton, who rushed to the ring and attacked Morgan before handing over her Money in the Bank briefcase and announcing her intention to cash in.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez attempted to interfere, but Green managed to stop them. Stratton then attacked Green herself, revealing that the WWE Women’s Championship was her actual target.

With Green already exhausted from her match against Morgan, Stratton officially cashed in her contract and immediately connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the three-count.

The victory crowned Stratton the new WWE Women’s Champion, bringing Green’s title reign to an abrupt end just moments after she captured the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

And that wasn’t the only title change at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on Saturday.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.