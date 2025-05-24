Some newsworthy items surfaced from the TNA Under Siege 2025 special event on Friday night in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Dani Luna and Jody Threat—collectively known as Spitfire—came up short in their bid to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on Friday. The duo lost to Ash & Heather by Elegance after Ash put Luna through a table and finished Threat off with a Rarified Air (Swanton). As per the match stipulation, Spitfire must now disband as a team.

Cody Deaner’s dream of officially joining the TNA roster was dashed when he lost to Eddie Edwards. The deciding moment came courtesy of Alisha Edwards, who delivered a low blow to Deaner, allowing Eddie to connect with the Boston Knee Party for the victory.

Raj Singh stepped in for Ace Austin in a six-man tag team bout featuring Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler & Jason Hotch) vs. Indi Hartwell, The Rascalz & Singh. Before the match, Singh cut a fiery promo, accusing Ali of being a narcissist with a God complex and calling him “full of s***.” Despite the strong words, Ali had the last laugh, securing the win for his team with a 450 splash on Singh.

After falling short in singles competition against Tessa Blanchard, Arianna Grace appeared backstage alongside her father, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella. The duo teased a challenge for next week’s iMPACT, aiming to face Blanchard and Robert “Sheriff” Stone in mixed tag team action.

