Another championship changed hands at TNA No Surrender 2026.

Along with the other title shake-up on the card, which saw Trey Miguel defeat Stacks for the TNA International Championship, the TNA Knockouts World Championship was on the line as Léi Yǐng Lee put her gold up against WWE NXT standout Arianna Grace.

The cross-promotional clash delivered plenty of drama, but it was the closing moments that turned everything upside down.

As the match reached its final stretch, Dani Luna made a surprise return, creating a distraction at ringside. The unexpected appearance shifted the momentum and opened the door for Grace to make her move.

And she didn’t hesitate.

Grace pulled out her father’s trademark “Cobra” sock, the same prop he uses for his signature finisher, which she previously took from him on the February 12 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT. With the official’s attention diverted, Grace used the Cobra on Lee before immediately following up with her finishing maneuver.

That was all she wrote.

Grace scored the pinfall victory, dethroning Léi Yǐng Lee to capture the TNA Knockouts World Championship in a shocking outcome at No Surrender 2026.

