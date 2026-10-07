Wren Sinclair found a creative way around her NXT suspension on Tuesday night.

The October 6 episode of WWE NXT closed with a Battle Royal to determine Kelani Jordan’s challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 31.

The match featured several notable eliminations, including Thea Hail knocking both Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance out of contention. Indi Hartwell also eliminated TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside before Brookside pulled Hartwell over the top rope, eliminating her as well ahead of their upcoming title match at Bound For Glory.

Kali Armstrong appeared to have secured the victory after eliminating La Catalina, Kiana James and Lizzy Rain in succession.

However, Lady Shani had never officially been eliminated after Reina Volcan pulled her underneath the bottom rope earlier in the match. Shani returned to the ring and dumped Armstrong over the top rope to claim the victory.

The bigger surprise came afterward, when “Lady Shani” was revealed to actually be Wren Sinclair in disguise.

Sinclair is currently suspended from NXT by General Manager Robert Stone, but her Battle Royal victory means she is now in line to challenge Jordan for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 10/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.