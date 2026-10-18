AEW WrestleDream featured a pair of notable injury updates, including the unexpected in-ring return of Jay White.

White returned to action during the WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl, teaming with The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in a 12-man tag-team match against The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd and Daniel Garcia) and The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors).

The return came earlier than originally anticipated, as White had been sidelined with an injury suffered during a Tailgate Brawl match at AEW All Out. Initial expectations called for him to miss approximately one to two months of action.

Despite White’s surprise return, The Death Riders and The Dogs ultimately picked up the victory.

White wasn’t the only AEW star to receive positive news regarding their injury status during the WrestleDream pre-show.

During The Buy-In, Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett and R.J. City welcomed former AEW TBS Champion Maya World for an interview, where she announced that she has officially been medically cleared to return to the ring.

World had been out of action since September, with her most recent match taking place on the September 9 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former champion previously held the TBS Championship for 35 days before losing the title at AEW All In, where Britt Baker interfered and cost her the match before aligning herself with Persephone, who currently holds the championship.

Although World has been cleared to compete, no official date has been announced for her in-ring return.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.