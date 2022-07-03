Theory is your new Men’s Money In the Bank briefcase holder.
Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event was headlined by the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Theory defeated Riddle, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Madcap Moss to walk away with the briefcase. You can see clips from the match below.
Theory was not originally scheduled for Money In the Bank, but Adam Pearce introduced him before the match began. Michael Cole speculated on commentary that Vince McMahon was behind the late addition. As noted earlier at this link, Theory dropped the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley in the second match of the night.
Theory can now cash-in the MITB contract for a guaranteed title shot of his choosing, at any time, any place, over the next year.
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for full MITB coverage at this link. Below are several photos and videos from tonight’s Men’s MITB Ladder Match main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:
It is now time for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/MpcEb9UsiV
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Wow, @WWERollins. Wow.#MITB pic.twitter.com/DEpVurQCqk
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
"For you, BIG UCE!"@SamiZayn with a message for @WWERomanReigns at #MITB. pic.twitter.com/eFMCR655rX
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Pump the brakes. Pump the brakes.@ScrapDaddyAP has something to say at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/HAF1pOQyws
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
BREAKING: @_Theory1 has just been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match as revealed by @ScrapDaddyAP! pic.twitter.com/EbOiSbcVA2
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Who can stop @TheGiantOmos?#MITB pic.twitter.com/3WkN5WrH89
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
The Giant Claymore!@DMcIntyreWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/wIlFKHR738
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
*record scratch* freeze frame@_Theory1 #MITB pic.twitter.com/NQLyh0Kf06
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Use @WWESheamus' signature move while he watches? That's a paddlin'.@DMcIntyreWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/tQKARYX9bc
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
💪 @MadcapMoss @SamiZayn #MITB pic.twitter.com/KlmltTTQo3
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
We'll
Be
Right
Back#MITB @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/FTEgHmzaHK
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲@MadcapMoss @SamiZayn #MITB pic.twitter.com/5hKEyZQxMT
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
FLYING RIDDLE!!!@SuperKingofBros #MITB pic.twitter.com/AyhWyLc30Y
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
.@SuperKingofBros wipes out the whole field! #MITB pic.twitter.com/xZgpoWYjNP
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Believe THAT!!!!!!!!!!#MITB pic.twitter.com/dCX6Wq7K9L
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
BUTCH!!!!!!!#MITB pic.twitter.com/26oXHFSghz
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
NO, BUTCH! NO!#MITB pic.twitter.com/y83yp6vDbG
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
DO IT FOR THE BLOODLINE.@SamiZayn #MITB pic.twitter.com/lGJem9TtMG
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
RKO OFF THE LADDER!!!!!!@SuperKingofBros @RandyOrton #MITB pic.twitter.com/6vwBEendmQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
THEORY IS MR. #MITB!@_Theory1 wins!!! pic.twitter.com/AXg3cn1fvt
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
📱📸💼@_Theory1 is Mr. #MITB! pic.twitter.com/hmosOBktMk
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
GIF reactions ⤵️@_Theory1 #MITB pic.twitter.com/7XsIjutXpg
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
.@_Theory1 is Mr. Money in the Bank! #MITB pic.twitter.com/wBXNyNgpmE
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.