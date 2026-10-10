New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned during the October 9 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid to capture the titles during Friday night’s WWE Money In The Bank go-home show.

The championship match was originally scheduled to feature Charlotte Flair teaming with Paxley. However, those plans changed after Flair was attacked backstage by Jade Cargill and her associates earlier in the evening.

Following the assault, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Flair that Cargill and her group had been removed from the building. Flair, who was left injured following the attack, insisted that Bliss take her place alongside Paxley.

Aldis agreed to the substitution and also announced that everyone would be banned from ringside for the championship match.

Later in the show, Bliss and Paxley challenged Henley and Reid in a competitive bout that saw Fatal Influence maintain control for portions of the match.

The closing moments saw Henley attempt to pin Paxley with assistance from Reid, who tried to provide additional leverage from the ropes. The referee caught the attempted interference, preventing the champions from stealing the victory.

Bliss then took Reid out at ringside with Sister Abigail, leaving Henley alone with Paxley inside the ring.

Paxley capitalized by connecting with the Cemetery Drive on Henley and scoring the pinfall victory to secure the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for her team.

The victory marks the beginning of a new championship reign for Bliss and Paxley, while bringing Fatal Influence’s run with the titles to an end.

The title change comes just one night before WWE Money In The Bank 2026, which takes place on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.

NEW WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆 What a moment for @AlexaBliss_WWE and @TatumPaxley!! https://t.co/7iWcux41Ds — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

THE NEW CHAMPS!! 🏆 Congratulations to @AlexaBliss_WWE and @TatumPaxley! https://t.co/tehB5nSI4S — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026