‘The Roast of WrestleMania with Tony Hinchcliffe and Friends’ took place after night two of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20, 2025, and what unfolded was a wild, no-holds-barred, two-hour roast packed with sharp jabs, raunchy jokes, sexual innuendos, and more F-bombs than a Jon Moxley promo.

Controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe emceed the chaos with his signature biting wit, joined by a mix of WWE talent and personalities who held nothing back.

Paul Heyman, unsurprisingly, stole the spotlight with a masterclass in mic work, delivering barbs that had the entire room howling—and wincing. Triple H made a surprise appearance to close out the night, getting one last laugh and showing he can take a joke as well as he dishes them out.

The event had a true “what happens in Vegas…” vibe.

Linda McMahon was spotted in attendance, surprisingly stone-faced through some of the more risqué moments. Speakers included R-Truth, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Pat McAfee, Braun Strowman, and Nia Jax—each taking turns at the mic to roast the business, the weekend, and each other.

Wrestle Votes attended the event and noted afterwards that fans shouldn’t t hold your breath waiting for this to ever make it to air.