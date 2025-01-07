It’s official – the mystery teasers over the past three weeks will see the arrival of Penta (Penta El Zero Miedo, Pentagon Jr).

On this week’s show, it was confirmed that Penta is behind the recent teasers.

You can check out the latest teaser below:

Prior to the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix, WWE held a red carpet event that featured many Superstars and celebrities.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, actress Francia Raisa, ‘Baby Reindeer’s‘ Richard Gadd, rapper Wale, Stephen Amell, ‘Cobra Kai’s‘ Gianni DeCenzo, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Che, Stephanie McMahon, and others were all in attendance.

With the arrival of RAW on Netflix, we have a new ring mat that features sponsors.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a new ring mat featured the Fortnite logo taking up the center ring spot.

Additionally, Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer, Riyadh Season, Netflix, Cricket, and Snickers were also represented.

CM Punk was shown backstage before his match against Seth Rollins on the show wearing a “XXX” jacket. This appears to be the same jacket, or similar to the jacket he wore during his infamous backstage brawl with Jack Perry at AEW ALL IN: London that led to his AEW departure and eventual WWE return.

