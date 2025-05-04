Several WWE talents were recently released, and new information has emerged regarding what’s next for some of them.

Sources indicate that Dani Palmer is unlikely to continue her career in professional wrestling. Palmer, who entered WWE through an athletic recruitment program, has reportedly expressed that her release likely marks the end of her athletic journey.

As for Shotzi, she was said to have anticipated her departure and had already prepared the emotional promo that we published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Thursday, one day before news of her WWE release surfaced, where she clearly spoke in a way where she knew she was being let go by WWE (Watch Video Here).

Those close to the situation describe her as optimistic and energized about the future, with plans already forming for what’s next.

There’s also some buzz outside of WWE regarding several of the recently released WWE and NXT Superstars. Those within MLW have expressed interest in potentially bringing in a few of the recently released female talent, though nothing is confirmed as of now.

In terms of contractual obligations, NXT stars are subject to a 30-day non-compete clause, meaning they must wait a month before appearing elsewhere. Main roster WWE stars face a longer 90-day restriction. Interestingly, Shotzi, a former WWE main roster talent, will see her non-compete expire sometime this spring or early summer, falling short of the standard 90-day window.

As of this writing, WWE has released a total of 17 Superstars in total, as well as one additional rumored release that has yet to be confirmed to us by a second source.

