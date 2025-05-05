An update regarding the recent unexpected one-night absence of the red brand shot-caller in WWE has surfaced.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was notably absent from last week’s episode of WWE Raw at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., prompting some speculation among fans. However, his disappearance was not due to any behind-the-scenes shake-up or surprise departure.

According to sources, Pearce missed the taping because of a pre-scheduled surgical procedure. The surgery, which had been planned in advance, kept Pearce off television for just one episode.

Pearce, who also works as a producer behind-the-scenes for WWE, has already returned to work and resumed his duties, including announcing matches via WWE’s official social media platforms.

Pearce himself confirmed his absence in a post on April 27, stating that he would be missing the April 28 edition of Raw. In his place, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepped in for one night only to oversee the red brand.

