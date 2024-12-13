The lineup for the year-end Ring Of Honor pay-per-view continues to take shape.

In addition to the new matches announced for the show during Thursday night’s episode of ROH On HonorClub on December 12, an additional title bout was revealed on Friday morning.

ROH Wrestling announced via social media that the ROH World Television Championship will be on-the-line at next week’s ROH Final Battle 2024 special event in a six-man “Survival of the Fittest” match.

Scheduled for the bout to determine the ROH World TV Champion are Willie Mack, Mark Davis, Komander, AR Fox, Blake Christian and reigning title-holder, Brian Cage.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 12/20 ROH PPV event, which emanates from the Hammerstein Ballroom in the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York.

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Matt Cardona (ROH Title)

* Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz (ROH Women’s Title)

* Red Velvet (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch (ROH Women’s TV Title)

* Sons Of Texas (c) vs. The Righteous (ROH Tag-Team Titles)

* QT Marshall vs. Jay Lethal

* Brian Cage (c) vs. AR Fox vs. Willie Mack vs. Komander vs. Blake Christian vs. Mark Davis (ROH TV Title)

Make sure to check back here after the show on 12/20 for complete ROH Final Battle 2024 results from New York City, N.Y.

