WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will make his return during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Bryan has been announced for a match with Jey Uso on tonight’s show. This will be a follow-up to Uso attacking Bryan several weeks back, as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watched.

WWE has also announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be on tonight’s SmackDown for a Survivor Series contract signing with Reigns.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

* Survivor Series contract signing for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Seth Rollins vs. Murphy

* The final build for Survivor Series

