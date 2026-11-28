Very quickly before we get going. All the best wishes to Bronson Reed’s family. Great in the ring and underrated because of his size, and above that, an even better person by all accounts. Rest easy.

Survivor Series: War Games Preview

Survivor Series has traditionally been one of my favourite WWE events, going all the way back to the earliest shows when you’d have weird teams like Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts and Demolition, or a few years and a heel turn later, Demolition’s trio of smashmouth bruisers teaming up with Mr. Perfect against the Ultimate Warrior, Kerry Von Erich and the Road Warriors. None of those teams in those traditional Survivor Series-style matches made sense and it was glorious.

Over the years this event has also given us the tired brand vs. brand, and more recently has integrated the War Games style cage matches following their success in NXT as a homage to the classic WCW showcases. In the last several years Survivor Series has melded together its history with what’s fresh and new, and this year’s edition brings us two War Games grudge matches, one traditional Survivor Series elimination pitting the United States against Mexico, and one title match for one of the top prizes in WWE’s women’s division.

Here’s the lineup for Survivor Series: War Games 2026

Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana)

Women’s War Games Match: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid)

5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, and Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano)

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Alright now. Coming out of AEW’s Full Gear the 2026 predictions tally has run up to 107-37 (107/144; 74%). Let’s see if I can get through the night knabbing more than one here, because outside of the women’s title match and maybe the men’s War Games, I don’t think anything is truly cemented.

Predictions

Women’s War Games: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid)

Despite the talent this feels like the weak link of the card, and moreover am not sure it warrants the War Games treatment. The slow burn accumulation of its participants was well done, but I’m having trouble getting truly invested in this match. I think when it comes down to the results Jade Cargill’s faction and Fatal Influence have more to gain from a win over a team that is rounded out with four former world champions with 25 world titles between them than the faces do with the opposite result. I’d expect either Jade Cargill or Jacy Jayne to pick up the pinfall for their team to secure bragging rights over what is mostly WWE’s old guard in the women’s division. Winner: Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence

Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana)

I suppose there’s a small chance the 946 pulls out a win in this showcase of high risks and violence, but the reality is if you consider the Bloodline’s participation in this match in 2022 and 2024, although it’s a little murky because of the Bloodline civil war with some members of the 2026 team having losses hung on their records, Roman Reigns-led teams are 2-0 in War Games (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were on the opposing team in 2024). Reigns being the baseline though I’d suspect that trend will continue and the Bloodline will remain unbeaten in War Games despite a strong showing Royce Keys’ team, especially from Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes. Winner: The Bloodline

WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

So continues the slow burn until the Judgment Day implosion. Until then Becky is serving as the vehicle to sew those seeds of dissension within the ranks of the stable to highlight how held back Roxanne Perez truly is. I’ve made no qualms about how I think Perez should have initially won the Money in the Bank briefcase, while understanding that in hindsight a) that result works better for that story, and b) I think Perez with the briefcase diminishes a win for her that needs to mean something because it will be her coming out party on the WWE main roster. Lynch’s promos have keyed in on that as a weak link to such a point the turn is a certainty. Focusing just on Morgan and Lynch, Becky holds a 4-2 head-to-head record against the current champion, and more specifcially has a 3-2 record in title matches. I’d expect Morgan to get another win back against her rival on the road to Judgement Day’s ruin. I truly think Lynch purpose here is to spark the turn of Perez and give Morgan’s light-on-defences- reign a solid challenger. Objective (a) is already complete, and (b) is pending Morgan picking up the win against the former 7-time world champion. Winner: Liv Morgan

5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, and Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano)

This brings us to the end of the card, although I’d assume one of the two War Games matches closes. Wherever this match gets placed in the lineup, I’d expect bickering, hurt feelings, commonplace whining from grown men, Seth Rollins acting like a mean girl to Punk, and Punk otherwise just being a sourpuss the whole time. It’ll be great.

I must again second guess the choice to strap up Penta and Evans as tag team champions if the objective was to place them on opposite sides here. I get it, but it’s such a needless, pointless reign and inclusion that manufactures tension between the two that didn’t exist. This is all to end a reign that, in my opinion, is pointless. In making that decision, by putting El Grande Americano in this spot on Team Mexico, you’ve missed the far more far-reaching, poignant and impactful choice of going with Chad Gable to counteract his rival from earlier this year. It just seems like an illogical decision given how the year has played out, plus it makes Team USA inherently more competitive and believeable.

The decision can go either way. Yeah, I know, OBVIOUSLY. What I mean though is I think Team Mexico is fundamentally more cohesive and can win both on their own merit and through Team USA melting down. The latter is far more likely after Smackdown since Phillip Brooks isn’t having fun anymore. Mysterio’s team could also hypothetically still lose if Dom was so salty and decided to interject. Most likely Team Mexico wins following miscues from USA. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rollins and Punk eliminate each other, or cause the other to be eliminated sequentially to put Team USA at a disadvantage in the numbers game. Looking at the outcomes alone I think you can build more out of a USA loss, like a longer-term Rhodes-Punk match, initiate the split between Evans and Penta, or Drake and anyone else on the team he feels cost him opportunities with their shortsightedness. I wouldn’t write off a “Team USA bands together amidst adversity” thing with Cody Rhodes prevailing against all odds of his own making, but I think you can do far less with that outcome. Winner Team Mexico (even still, going against Cody Rhodes in 2026 feels like a bad pick. Eh? *shrug*)