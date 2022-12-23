NJPW final event of the year was centered around the end of the Suzuki-gun group.

Today’s show at Korakuen Hall was headlined by the members of the group being paired up in an eight-man tag and concluded with Zack Sabre Jr. pinning the group’s leader, Minoru Suzuki.

Post-match, each member took turns speaking about their experiences in Suzuki-gun and sharing their appreciation of Suzuki, who created the group 11 years ago.

There was a surprise appearance by Takashi Iizuka, who retired in 2019. Suzuki announced earlier this month that Suzuki-gun would go their separate ways at the end of 2022.

Suzuki: well I said until the end of the year, but I guess we’re taking an end of year vacation, too. We’ll all go different ways. Me included. But this is for damn sure. When I made this group, became a wrestler, no since I was born! #njwk17 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 23, 2022

Suzuki: I will NEVER retire until I become IWGP Champion. Old man? Grandpa? For every year that’s a year I’ve gotten stronger. Do you know why I live, why I eat, why my heart beats? It’s for wrestling, and it’s to take the IWGP. #njwk17 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 23, 2022