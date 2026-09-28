Suzume and Arisu Endo beat Yuki Arai and Miyu Yamashita in the main event of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s final Shinjuku FACE show on Sunday. Suzume pinned Arai after Ring-a-Bell in 17 minutes and eight seconds, giving the challengers a win over the two champions before Wrestle Princess VII on October 3.

The September 27 match was the last preview for Suzume’s title meeting with Arai and Endo’s title meeting with Yamashita. TJPW’s official report says Yamashita accidentally kicked Arai while trying to break up a cover, and Suzume and Endo used the opening to separate the champions before Suzume finished the match.

Arai acknowledged the defeat in the ring afterward and said Suzume had exceeded everything she prepared for the match. She also said the loss showed her where she could improve before their singles title match. Suzume, meanwhile, said she had begun to see a route to victory after a series of difficult encounters with the champion.

Endo and Yamashita also addressed their upcoming title match at the close of the show. Endo said she intended to take Yamashita’s championship, while Yamashita challenged her to bring more than excitement into their match.

TJPW reported a sold-out crowd of 500 for its last event at Shinjuku FACE. The wrestlers gathered in the ring afterward, and Yamashita recalled the venue as one of the promotion’s first major goals before turning their attention to next Saturday’s Wrestle Princess VII.

Source: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s official September 27 results and post-match report.