Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Albany featured a last minute addition to the card…Swerve In Your Glory (Keith lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. The Lucha Bros for the AEW tag team championship.

The bout was just as exciting in-ring as it was on paper as the Lucha Bros nearly stole the match to become two-time AEW tag champions, but a huge counter from Keith Lee on Penta led the champs to yet another successful title defense ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch with The Acclaimed at next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Beautiful tag team strategy by the #LuchaBrothers! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/EMH28Uz1Qx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

Tag interception by @swerveconfident but he eats a kick in response! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zOR553gDUU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.