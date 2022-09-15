Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Albany featured a last minute addition to the card…Swerve In Your Glory (Keith lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. The Lucha Bros for the AEW tag team championship.
The bout was just as exciting in-ring as it was on paper as the Lucha Bros nearly stole the match to become two-time AEW tag champions, but a huge counter from Keith Lee on Penta led the champs to yet another successful title defense ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch with The Acclaimed at next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Grand Slam.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Beautiful tag team strategy by the #LuchaBrothers! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/EMH28Uz1Qx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
.@swerveconfident knocks @ReyFenixMx off the buckle in style! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bjlAqACPVg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
Tag interception by @swerveconfident but he eats a kick in response! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zOR553gDUU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
#AndStill! The #AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory retain their titles after an electrifying match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/xIfgTx1h8G
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022
